Reserve 24 TMC Cauvery water for Bengaluru drinking order: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar said that an order has been issued to reserve 24 TMC of Cauvery water annually for drinking purposes in Bangalore and surrounding areas and BWSSB should use it.

Speaking to the media at Delhi's Karnataka Bhavan, “In 2018, the Supreme Court had stipulated that 24 TMC of water can be used for drinking water purposes in Bangalore. But till now no one has taken any action in this matter. Earlier, less water was prescribed. Now using the remaining 6 TMC water, we have decided to use 24 TMC for overall drinking purpose,” said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, "Currently our Congress government has raised the issue of Mekedatu dam in the 89th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, the state officials. They have promised that the Mekedatu issue will be discussed by the next meeting."

DCM Shivakumar said, "We appeal to the authorities and the Supreme Court to grant permission to start the Mekedatu scheme. This project will help to drain water in times of distress and Tamilnadu will benefit more from this project. How much Cauvery water will remain, how much will flow, how much will be used, complete information will be given while giving a demonstration in front of the authority”.

"The people of Tamil Nadu had asked that 300-400 TMC of water should be released even in difficult times. Inflows to KRS have come to a complete standstill. We have decided to take care of such a situation," he said.

When asked if Tamil Nadu would object to the use of 24 TMC water for Bengaluru, he said, "Drinking water is our first priority, we are following the order given by the Supreme Court. Let them raise any objection, why should we give up our rights. We are now following the order given earlier. We have given life to the order given by the Supreme Court, we will reserve this amount of water in KRS or any part of the Cauvery basin,” he replied.

When asked whether a date has been fixed for a discussion on the issue of Mekedatu, the authority said, "Let's have a discussion next week." We are making all kinds of preparations to debate before them. Bengaluru is growing, planning should be done keeping in mind the next 20 years. Water should be given to surrounding areas including Anekal, Harohalli, Bengaluru North. We are also providing water to Kempegowda International Airport. Earlier, when I was the urban development minister, the authorities had told me not to give water to Hebbal. It was signed by the later government. But today Bengaluru North is growing more and there is a need to provide water,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has put a proposal before the Water Management Authority to link some of the rivers in their state, whether this will affect the interest of the state, responding to it, He said, "I am not going to answer that right now." It is an internal matter of there state. We also do some planning in our state and release a fixed amount of water to you. Therefore, Tamil Nadu should not give us any trouble," he said.