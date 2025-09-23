Residents Allege Harassment by Bengaluru Civic Officials After Complaints on Illegal Constructions

Bengaluru: Residents of Whitefield and Nallurhalli have alleged harassment by officials of the Bengaluru East Corporation after they raised complaints regarding illegal constructions in their neighbourhoods.

According to the residents, despite visible violations ranging between 100 to 200 per cent in certain buildings, civic officials have allowed the construction activity to continue unchecked. Instead of acting against the alleged violators, the officials have issued notices to the complainants and initiated inspections of their own properties.

Residents claimed that these actions appear to be aimed at intimidating those who raised objections. “Instead of enforcing rules against unauthorised structures, the officials are targeting law-abiding citizens to silence opposition,” one resident said.

They further alleged that some officials were colluding with builders and property developers, enabling violations to go unchecked while discouraging community members from pursuing their complaints.

Those who raised concerns say the practice not only undermines urban governance but also discourages citizen participation in safeguarding neighbourhoods. “The message being sent out is that it is safer to remain silent than to demand accountability,” a resident of Whitefield remarked.

Residents from Whitefield and Nallurhalli have urged higher authorities to intervene and ensure that action is taken against illegal structures rather than against those who report them.