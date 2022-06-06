Retired teacher converts 3-acre barren land into forest

Ramanagara: A retied teacher converted three acres of barren land into forest through hard work and money. This nature lover is Puttaswamy, native of Bhuhalli in Channapatna taluk in district. Puttaswamy retired as lecturer after completing 32 years of long service. After retirement everyone wants to settle in life by constructing house, buying site or any property expecting economic support during old age.

But Putta swamy spent his retirement money to grow a forest , that too in government land and succeded in it. Since childhood Puttaswamy has been a nature lover , much interested in growing plants. He even planted hundreds of saplings in parks , beside road and other areas.

After retirement in the year 2012 he thought of utilising his retirement benefit for the welfare of society. He then developed a three acre barren land into a forest. He planted hundreds of saplings and fruit saplings in the land. Now the land turned as forest and gave shelter and fruits to thousands of birds.

He not only developed three acre land , he planted thousands of saplings in 8-10 public parks in Channapatna town. He says that 'I thought of giving back to society and chose this way'. He said ' We are getting free air, water and other facilities from nature

but how many of us are giving back to nature ? He said he spent lakhs of rupees to grow trees and his pension is enough to maintain the saplings. He says growing trees not only helpful for human it helps whole lives. The noble work of this nature lover has been admired by people .