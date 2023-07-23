Revival of Monsoons Brings Hope to Coastal Farmers

Mangaluru/Udupi/Karwar: After a 10-day lull, the much-awaited south-westerly monsoons have made a comeback in coastal Karnataka, rekindling the hopes of farmers for a successful Khariff sowing season. The agricultural community had been growing increasingly anxious as the monsoon weakened over the past week, offering only sporadic showers every few days.

All 30 rivers (eleven of them major rivers) are in spate right from Kali River in Uttara Kannada to Nethravati in Dakshina Kannada and their numerous tributaries, the largest reservoir on the coastal region Kadra (built across Kali River) in Uttara Kannada district has caused havoc on its banks the lower course of the Kadra dam on Sunday was flooded due to the release of over 59,000 cusecs inundating agricultural fields, horticultural plantations in three taluks. Following the predictions of heavy to very heavy rains in the region, the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Prabhulinga Kavalkatti has advised schools to be shut in rain-affected areas.

In Udupi district, heavy rainfall on Friday led to reported damages in various areas of Karkala taluk. Strong winds caused partial damage to houses in Karkala, Ninjoor, Yerlapady, Kervashe, and Bola. Additionally, incidents of trees falling were reported in Karkala, while similar cases of partial house damage were observed in Karkunje (Kundapur), Cherkady (Brahmavara), Kambadakone, Shiroor (Byndoor), Innanje (Kaup), Alevoor, and Moodanidamboor (Udupi taluk). Coastal regions such as Trasi, Kodi, and Kundapur experienced rough sea conditions on Saturday.

In Dakshina Kannada district Kumaradhara, and Nethravati rivers are in spate leading to inundation of bathing ghats of Kukke Subramanya and Dharmasthala temples. The Nandini river flowing through the Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple is also in spate. Just three weeks back it had run dry making the temple authorities cancel several sevas and Anna Prasadam.

As per the rain cell at the DC's office in the three districts, the recorded rainfall for the past 24 hours until 8.30 am on Saturday was as follows: Udupi taluk - 48.4 mm, Brahmavara - 34.9 mm, Kaup - 46.4 mm, Kundapur - 61.2 mm, Byndoor - 85.6 mm, Karkala - 76.2 mm, and Hebri - 100.0 mm. On a broader scale, the average rainfall across Udupi district during the same period was 68.1 mm. Similarly, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada also experienced heavy to very heavy rains, with an average of 80 mm in Dakshina Kannada and 91 mm in Uttara Kannada district.

The timely revival of the monsoons has enabled farmers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to commence Khariff operations, marking the beginning of agricultural activities for the season.

Mangalore taluk leads with 12,700 hectares of Khariff land, followed by Buntwal with 9,500 hectares, Belthangady with 8,375 hectares, Puttur with 3,940 hectares, and Sullia with 485 hectares. The discrepancy between Sullia and other taluks can be attributed to the people's preference in Sullia for horticultural and plantation crops, which has reduced paddy cultivation.

The Agriculture Research cell at the Agriculture department in Mangalore is actively engaged in training farmers to increase yield per hectare and expand Khariff paddy cultivation. Through 17 Raitha Sangha (Farmers clubs) in the district, demonstration and training sessions are being conducted. The department has also distributed copies of `Pancha Suthra’ for enhanced yields and increased cultivation coverage to all Raitha Sanghas.

Despite reports of fertilizer and seed shortages in other parts of the state, the coastal areas have not been significantly affected. The district consumes around 170 tonnes of seeds, with farmers preferring seeds from the Karnataka State Seed Corporation (KSSC). Farmers in the region also favor hardy varieties such as MO-4 and Jaya, developed by Acharya N.G. Ranga University of Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, which can withstand heavy rains while maintaining rice quality. Statistics from the Raitha Samparka Kendra indicate that nearly 70 percent of farmers exchange seeds. Additionally, the government has announced a higher subsidy for small and medium farmers this year, providing a 10 percent subsidy on paddy seeds like MO4, Jaya, Jyothi, and MTU 1001. Other varieties, CTH1 (also known as Mukti) and Rasi, are cultivated only in upland fields.

50,995 cusecs of water was released through 6 gates from Kadra Reservoir, which was reaching its maximum level, on Sunday

The amount of inflow to the reservoir has reached 30,549 cusecs and the water storage is 31.93 meters. Although the reservoir has a maximum water storage capacity of 34 meters, the district administration has instructed the KPC to store water only up to 31 meters in order to prevent flooding, Sub-Divisional Officer Jayalakshmi Rayakode said.

A total of 51 thousand cusecs of water is flowing from the reservoir. The reservoir with a maximum water storage capacity of 34 meters has accumulated water at the prescribed level and due to extensive inflow, the process of water release is being run by KPC in a phased manner. On Friday, also, 5 thousand cusecs of water were released from the two gates of the reservoir.