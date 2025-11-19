Robotic Knee Surgery Helps 67-Year-Old Mangaluru Teacher Regain Mobility

Mangaluru: A 67-year-old retired schoolteacher from Mangaluru has regained mobility and returned to an active lifestyle after undergoing a complex robotic total knee replacement procedure at Yenepoya Specialty Hospital. The operation was performed using the SkyWalker Robotic System, an advanced platform designed for high-precision medial-pivot knee replacement, and is being hailed as a milestone in technology-led orthopedic care in India.

The patient, identified as Menon (name changed), had been living with progressive osteoarthritis that resulted in severe deformity, bone loss and persistent pain, restricting her ability to walk or carry out daily activities. Her condition made conventional knee replacement challenging, prompting surgeons to opt for a robotic procedure that offered higher precision and improved post-operative outcomes.

The surgery was led by Dr. Deepak Rai, Chief Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, who said that the SkyWalker system enables complete surgical planning before the first incision. The platform allows 3D anatomical reconstruction, digital gap balancing and robotic-guided bone preparation, significantly reducing soft tissue trauma and improving implant positioning.

According to Dr. Rai, real-time feedback and millimetre-level precision help replicate natural knee motion and enhance long-term joint stability. “This technology combines detailed pre-operative planning with intraoperative digital accuracy, enabling predictable results even in complex cases,” he said.

The results were visible within hours of surgery. Menon began walking independently within 24 hours, experienced minimal post-operative pain, and regained 120 degrees of knee movement within six weeks, with no assistive support.

The medial-pivot implant used in the procedure is designed to mimic natural joint movement, providing greater comfort and durability compared to traditional implants. Hospital officials noted that Yenepoya Specialty Hospital is the first institution in South Asia to use the SkyWalker system and remains committed to making advanced orthopedic technologies accessible to patients in the region.