Live
- Polarised atmosphere in UP: Will communal discord shape voter behaviour in bypolls?
- 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh hammer fifties as India post 221/9 against Bangladesh
- Women’s T20 WC: Harmanpreet, Smriti smash fifties as India post 172/3 against Sri Lanka
- Indian govt does not understand golf’s potential, says ex-India golfer Amandeep Singh Johl
- Vadodara driver faces legal action for violating emergency barricade on Atal overbridge
- Hacker 'selling' 3.12 cr Star Health customers’ data for $150K, company responds
- RG Kar tragedy: Doctors meet CBI officials, express dissatisfaction over first charge sheet findings
- No counting of votes unless you clean up your mess, Delhi HC tells DUSU candidates
- Rs 100 for Ayudha Puja has been increased to Rs 250 by KSRTC
- JD-U criticises Tejashwi Yadav over his absence during floods
Just In
Rs 100 for Ayudha Puja has been increased to Rs 250 by KSRTC
Highlights
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has increased the Rs 100 for Ayudha puja expenses to Rs 250.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has increased the Rs 100 for Ayudha puja expenses to Rs 250.
In a statement by KSRTC, it mentioned a unit has about 100 to 500 buses. Rs 100 per bus per unit/workshop. For Ayudha Puja it was Rs 10 per bus till 2008 and was increased to Rs 30 per bus in 2009. It was increased to Rs 50 per bus in 2016 and Rs 100 per bus in 2017.
Rs 100 per bus will be Rs 100 till 2023.
The Transport and Muzarai Minister has ordered to increase the present Rs 100 per bus for Ayudha Puja to Rs 250 in 2024. Accordingly, a revised order has been issued.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS