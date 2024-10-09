Rs 100 for Ayudha Puja has been increased to Rs 250 by KSRTC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has increased the Rs 100 for Ayudha puja expenses to Rs 250.

In a statement by KSRTC, it mentioned a unit has about 100 to 500 buses. Rs 100 per bus per unit/workshop. For Ayudha Puja it was Rs 10 per bus till 2008 and was increased to Rs 30 per bus in 2009. It was increased to Rs 50 per bus in 2016 and Rs 100 per bus in 2017.

Rs 100 per bus will be Rs 100 till 2023.

The Transport and Muzarai Minister has ordered to increase the present Rs 100 per bus for Ayudha Puja to Rs 250 in 2024. Accordingly, a revised order has been issued.