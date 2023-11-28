Rs 115 Crore recovered from KIADB plot allottees: Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Tuesday that Rs 115 Crore has been recovered in the last three weeks towards dues from KIADB plot allottees.

Speaking after holding a review meeting of the board, he stated, "There is a due amounting to Rs. 2400 Crore from the KIADB plot allottees. I had directed to initiate legal proceedings to recover dues in the review meeting around three weeks ago. As a result, Rs. 115 Crore has been recovered, and actions will be intensified to increase the recovery rate."

Patil, who is also the Minister for Infrastructure Development, mentioned that the work at Vijayapura Airport is progressing rapidly and it will be ready for inauguration in February 2024. Regarding Shivamogga Airport, he informed that night flights would commence operations there within a month.

"Priority will be given to expedite the work at Hassan, Bellary, and Raichur Airports. Efforts will be made to speed up the pending land acquisition for Karwar Airport," he said. Explaining about the construction of Airstrips at Dharmasthala, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, the Minister stated that KIADB would oversee the process.

Further, he mentioned plans to issue a global tender for developing Tadadi in Uttara Kannada as an eco-tourism destination under the PPP model.

Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh, and Technical Advisor for Industries Minister Aravinda Galagali were among those who were present at the meeting.