Rs 70-Crore OPD Block Planned for Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The state-run Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru is set for a major infrastructural upgrade, with plans afoot to construct a modern Outpatient Department (OPD) block at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore, hospital superintendent Dr Shivaprakash D.S. said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new kitchen and office under the Karunya initiative, run by Emfriends Charitable Trust, which has been serving free dinners to inpatient attendants at Wenlock for the past eight years. The facility was inaugurated at M.R. Bhat Lane in Jeppu, Mangaluru.

Dr Shivaprakash noted that while a large number of patients hail from districts outside Dakshina Kannada, maintaining hygiene and appeal is essential for encouraging local residents to also seek treatment at the hospital. "A new block connecting various departments, with electric buggies and other patient-friendly amenities, will be built at a cost of ₹24 crore," he said. An additional ₹3.5 crore is currently being utilised for restoration of old hospital structures, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former Lions District Governor Vasanth Kumar Shetty lauded the charity’s continuous service. “Feeding the hungry is one of the greatest forms of service. Emfriends has sustained this noble initiative for eight years, which is a testament to their commitment,” he said.

The event was inaugurated by Mohammad Sharif Bolar, Managing Director of the Whitestone Group of Companies. Emfriends Charitable Trust president Sujah Mohammad presided over the function, while key trustees including Zubair Bulerikatte were present.

Mohammad Hanif Haji Goltamajalu, head of the Karunya initiative, welcomed the gathering and presented the overview of the project.