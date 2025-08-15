Sakra IKOC Multispeciality Hospital Officially Launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sakra IKOC Multispeciality Hospital proudly announces the grand launch of its new state-of-the-art healthcare facility in Bangalore, marking a significant milestone in delivering world-class medical care to the community of Bangaluru.

Strategically located at HSR Layout, Sakra IKOC brings together cutting-edge technology, advanced medical infrastructure, and an expert team of doctors across specialties, with the mission to make quality healthcare more accessible, personalized, and patient-focused.

The launch ceremony was graced by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, Yuichi Nagano – Managing Director, Kei Iiyama – Deputy Managing Director, Lovekesh Kumar Phasu – Group Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Chandrashekar P – Founder and Chairman IKOC and community leaders, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to becoming a trusted healthcare partner for the people of Bangalore and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P Chandrashekar – Founder and Chairman IKOC said, “With Sakra IKOC, we aim to redefine healthcare delivery by combining clinical excellence with compassionate care. Our vision is to ensure that every patient receives not just treatment, but a holistic healing experience. We are positioned as a boutique hospital for clean surgical and ethical care, where every patient is treated with precision, safety, and respect.”

The hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialties including, Orthopedics and Spine, Gen surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT, Plastics and Cosmetics and more. Equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, modular operation theatres with Robotic joint replacement facility, and critical care units, Sakra IKOC is designed to handle both routine and complex medical cases.

As part of the Sakra World Hospital network, Sakra IKOC embodies the highest standards of international healthcare, bringing global best practices to the local community.