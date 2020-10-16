Sanjay Dutt to join KGF-Chapter 2 shoot by November 

Bengaluru: The shooting of the most awaited KGF-Chapter 2, starring Yash, has reached its final stage and the team has confirmed that Sanjay Dutt, who is taking a 'short break' after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, will resume shooting by November to complete his part. The Bollywood actor is playing the role of Adheera, the main villain, in the KGF sequel.



The movie team which started shooting from October 8, planned it scheduled to shoot in Udupi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. If all goes according to plan. The KGF-Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel is expected to be complete the shooting by the end of this month. Meanwhile, in recent weeks the social media has been flooded with leaked footage and photos of KGF-Chapter 2. Recently, Yash had joined the shooting set at Malpe beach in Udupi, along with actress Srinidhi Shetty.

There was much speculation as to who would play Adheera. After Sanjay Dutt announced that he would be taking a short break from work to focus on medical treatment, amid speculations over his health and reasons for his hospitalisation. With this, the fate of his films, which have already been delayed due to the lockdown, has become even more uncertain.

But now the team has put an end to rumours and announced that Dutt will return by November, once his treatment is over. Also, the source close to the KGF team says, "Dutt is growing a beard for KGF-Chapter 2 role and he has around three days of shoot left for a fight sequence and followed by dubbing."

KGF-Chapter 2 was initially slated for an October 23 release, before the onset of the pandemic. But now discussions have begun on the release date. Some people in the industry are hoping that the film will be released during the Sankranti festival on January 14 next year. Others say that KGF-Chapter 2 may be open for January 23 or January 26 release. According to some, the film has to go through post-production work.