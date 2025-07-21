Sanskrit OTT e-Learning platform launched

Live
Bengaluru: Ina landmark blend of culture and technology, Vyoma Linguistic Labs Foundation on Sunday unveiled the world’s first OTT-format Sanskrit learning platform — www.digitalsanskrit.com in Bengaluru. The Lokārpaam ceremony gathered scholars, technologists and educators committed to reviving Sanskrit and Indian knowledge systems (IKS) through digital means.
A panel discussion on ‘Democratising Indian Knowledge Systems through Technology’ featured Infosys co-founder Sri Kris Gopalakrishnan and Sanskrit scholar Prof. B. Mahadevan, moderated by Vanisri Ragupati. Gopalakrishnan called the platform a visionary step in making India’s wisdom universally accessible. Prof. Mahadevan stressed the need for integrating Indic heritage with modern tech.
The platform offers AI-enabled search, interactive video tutorials, podcasts and more, inviting global users to learn Sanskrit joyfully and affordably — taking ancient knowledge to the world in a contemporary format.