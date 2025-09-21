Satish Jarkiholi : First State neta to own private helicopter

Bengaluru: Public Works and Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has acquired a new state-of-the-art helicopter, becoming the first politician from Karnataka to own a private chopper.

The minister inspected the aircraft at Jakkur Aerodrome near Bengaluru on Friday and later shared the development on his Facebook page, noting that it would be “ready to fly with us soon.” Videos of Jarkiholi examining the helicopter have since gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the acquisition is seen as a move to strengthen party organisation across Karnataka and prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections. The helicopter is expected to significantly reduce travel time for the senior Congress leader, who often shuttles between Bengaluru, Belagavi, and other parts of the state.

The newly purchased helicopter is an advanced twin-engine model equipped with modern safety and communication features. It can carry five passengers along with two pilots. The aircraft is designed for short take-off and landing, making it suitable for operations in diverse terrains.

Among its key features are energy-absorbing seats that enhance passenger safety during impact, alongside a sophisticated wireless communication system for seamless coordination during flights. The double-engine system is expected to provide greater reliability and safety compared to single-engine aircraft.

Political observers note that such acquisitions are rare among regional leaders, with Jarkiholi setting a precedent in Karnataka politics.

His new helicopter is expected to not only aid in his administrative duties but also provide a logistical edge in political mobilisation ahead of future elections.