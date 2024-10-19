SC reprieve for Bhavani Revanna, okays HC anticipatory bail

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to Bhavani Revanna, wife of JD (S) leader HD Revanna in the kidnapping case, cannot be cancelled. With this, Bhavani Revanna is relieved.

The Supreme Court bench that heard the case has already submitted a chargesheet in the case. ‘The bail cannot be denied as they are from a political family. Some politicians can abuse their power.

Has the investigation gone astray in this case? If it is wrong we can help you. But here nothing seems like that’ surmised SC.

The lawyer for the SIT has argued that Bhavani Revanna should not be granted bail in connection with the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar, Mysore district. The accused woman is directly involved in the case. She is also the mother of the rape accused. The accused belong to a prominent political family. Therefore, the anticipatory bail should be cancelled. Advocates for the SIT officers have argued in the Supreme Court that the anticipatory bail granted by the High Court should be cancelled.

The key people in the case have been arrested and interrogated. Accused son and husband have been arrested and interrogated. There is no reason to cancel the bail. The Supreme Court said that the bail cannot be revoked as they are of a prominent political family.

An obscene video allegedly belonging to former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna was revealed in April.

The victim’s son lodged a complaint at Mysore’s KR Nagar police station late on the night of May 2 that there was a picture of his mother in that video and now she has disappeared.

A complaint was filed against HD Revanna, Bhavani Revanna and Bhavani Revanna’s relative Babu. Bhavani Revanna was arrested by the SIT officers who investigated the case.

Later, Bhavani Revanna approached the Karnataka High Court seeking bail. He was granted anticipatory bail there. A single member bench had issued an order stipulating that Bhavani Revanna should not enter Mysore, Hassan district. Later, the SIT filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the anticipatory bail granted by the Karnataka High Court. Accordingly, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna. Now the trial has been conducted and the verdict has been announced.