Seized money linked to BJP: Karnataka DyCM on I-T raids

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the huge cash seized during the I-T raids in Bengaluru was linked to the BJP and leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said that it was not connected to the Congress government or party.

He stated that during the raids the I-T sleuths had found books and a lot of diaries as per his information and facts will come out during the course of the investigation.

The names which will come up would be of former BJP Minister R. Ashoka, fake swamy, blackmail swamy and loot Ravi, Shivakumar stated indirectly targeting former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and former national General Secretary of BJP C.T. Ravi.

"Let them probe. The previous BJP government was an epitome of corruption. Even our leaders are demanding a probe. Let the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) begin,” Shivakumar stated.

“Entire corruption is practised by BJP only. BJP is the foundation of corruption and that is the reason the people of Karnataka threw them out of power. All contracts are given by the previous BJP government,” he stated.

Commenting on BJP releasing posters portraying CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as "collection masters", he further maintained that BJP is the Himalaya of corruption. “There was an allegation of Rs 2,000 crore reaching the high command from the CM’s office during the BJP’s government,” he said.

“Should I ask MLAs and former ministers to issue statements on corruption during the BJP government?” Shivakumar stated.

Since last week, more than Rs 80 crore cash has been seized by the sleuths of the Income Tax Department. More than Rs 40 crore cash was seized at a flat belonging to a contractor who raised 40 per cent commission charges against the previous BJP government. The I-T sleuths had found more than Rs 40 crore cash from a builder's flat in another raid.

The BJP and JD(S) are making direct charges against the Congress government that money is being collected to fund the Assembly elections in five states.