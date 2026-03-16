Seminar on Codava autonomy on March 21

Madikeri: The Kodava National Council (CNC) will organise a seminar titled “Codava Quest” on March 21 to discuss issues related to geo-political autonomy and special constitutional status for the Codava community.

The seminar will be held at Capital Village at 10 am on March 21, which is observed globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

According to CNC representatives, the discussion forum will bring together lawmakers, legal experts and academicians to deliberate on the constitutional rights and identity of the Codava community.

The organisation said it has been advocating for the protection of the community’s land, culture, traditions and socio-political rights for more than three decades. It has sought recognition for the Codava community as a distinct ethnic group and demanded special safeguards similar to those provided to certain regions of the country under constitutional provisions. The seminar will focus on issues such as geo-political autonomy, recognition of the Codava community under the Scheduled Tribe category, protection of traditional cultural practices and preservation of the Kodava language and heritage.

CNC leaders said the event is intended to create greater awareness about the community’s concerns and the need to safeguard its unique cultural and historical identity.

The organisation has also reiterated its demand for a separate code and column for the Codava community in the national census, stating that such recognition would strengthen their constitutional claims and help preserve their identity.

The seminar is expected to feature discussions on constitutional provisions and comparative models, including arrangements similar to those granted to certain northeastern regions of the country.