Senior Kannada Journalist Died During The Road Accident

On Sunday, a 49-year-old journalist, Gangadhar Murthy was killed when a vehicle toppled and landed on his motorcycle in front of the Town Hall. Thesub-editor for a renowned Kannada daily, was on his way to work when he was hit by the truck that led to end his life.



From J.C. Road, the truck, which belonged to a private logistic firm, was heading to the city market. When the driver loses control of the vehicle since approaching towards a bend, it resulted to overturn and crashed a road divider . Passers-by rushed to Mr. Murthy's aid as the driver fled from the scene. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital but while reaching to the hospital he was announced dead. He used to live with his wife along with his two children.

Later, the truck was removed and the road was cleared using a crane. The motorist has been charged with rash and negligent driving, as well as causing death due to negligence.

Mr. Murthy's death was mourned by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Murthy's death was also mourned by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.