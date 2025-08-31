Severe period pain could signal endometriosis, say experts

Bengaluru: Severe Menstrual pain, often brushed aside as “normal,” could be a warning sign of endometriosis, a chronic condition increasingly being diagnosed among Indian women, warn doctors.

“Women must stop normalizing period pain. If it is severe and recurring, consult a specialist for early diagnosis and effective treatment,” said Dr. Nisha Buchade, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru.

She recalled the case of a 39-year-old woman who endured unbearable abdominal pain for months while on blood thinners for portal vein thrombosis. Imaging revealed internal bleeding and ruptured endometriotic cysts — an advanced form of the disease. “Her ovarian cyst had ruptured and was stuck to the rectum and ureter, classic signs of long-standing endometriosis. We performed laparoscopic surgery to remove the tissue, and she has since recovered,” Dr. Buchade said.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic cavity. It can cause chronic pain, inflammation, internal scarring and, if untreated, infertility. “It behaves like glue, sticking to internal organs. Every menstrual cycle worsens the condition,” she explained.

Women in their 20s and 30s are most at risk, though cases in their 40s are rising. While genetics may play a role, doctors say the incidence is now being reported across India, with higher cases earlier seen in Kerala and Bengal.

For advanced cases, robotic surgery has emerged as a game-changer. Dr. Buchade cited a 43-year-old patient with bilateral ovarian cysts who underwent robotic surgery and was discharged the same day with minimal pain.

“Early intervention saves fertility, prevents complications, and improves quality of life,” Dr. Buchade stressed. “Severe pain is never normal — it deserves medical attention.”