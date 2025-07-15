‘Shakti’ scheme reaches 500 crore free rides for women

Bengaluru: The government’s flagship Shakti Scheme, which was launched on June 11, 2023, has reached a monumental milestone — facilitating 500 crore free bus rides for women across the state by July 14, 2025. This marks a national record in public welfare transport initiatives and stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

The scheme has enabled millions of women to access free bus transportation, significantly contributing to their economic, social, educational, professional, and health development. As of today, the total value of free tickets issued under the scheme stands at Rs12,669 crore.

To mark the 500 crore milestone, a symbolic ticket was presented to a female passenger during a celebratory event held in Bengaluru. Special events were also conducted at major bus stations across taluks and districts, including bus puja ceremonies, distribution of sweets, and greeting women commuters with roses. The Shakti Scheme allows all resident women of Karnataka, including students and gender minorities, to travel free of cost on city, ordinary, and express KSRTC buses. To strengthen the transport network, the government has approved the induction of 5,800 new buses, of which 5,049 have already been deployed across four major transport corporations. Additionally, 9,000 posts have been approved for recruitment to meet rising demands.

Odal Dhwani Women’s Collective (Vijayapura), empowered by the Shakti Scheme, has generated significant income through organic food products such as rotis and holiges, which were presented as a token of gratitude to Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Transport Minister. During the celebration, 30 women passengers, including students, senior citizens, and gender minorities, were honoured with traditional Ilkal sarees. The 500th crore ticket recipient was felicitated by the Chief Minister with a shawl, flower garland, and a commemorative gift. The Shakti Scheme stands as abold and inclusive initiative towards women’s mobility, safety, and empowerment, making Karnataka a national leader in progressive public transport policy. . The scheme’s success has earned Karnataka’s transport corporations 185 national and international awards in the last two years alone.

‘Apar Shakti’

Total routes increased from 21,164 to 23,635

Total buses increased from 23,948 to 26,130

Old buses replaced: 2,828

Scheme impact & enhancements

Pre-Shakti daily ridership: 85.84 lakh passengers

Post-Shakti daily ridership: 1.17 crore passengers