Shivakumar invites Poland as partner for Global Investors Meet 2027

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday invited Poland to participate as a country partner in Karnataka’s Global Investors Meet 2027, highlighting opportunities for bilateral cooperation in technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and renewable energy.

Speaking at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his delegation at Taj West End in Bengaluru, Shivakumar welcomed the visiting dignitaries and described Bengaluru as Karnataka’s global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. He said Karnataka was keen to strengthen its economic ties with Poland by building on Bengaluru’s technology ecosystem and Poland’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and green energy.

The Chief Minister highlighted a proposed investment of approximately Rs80 crore by Poland’s TZMO Group in the KIADB Vemgal Industrial Area in Kolar district. The project, spread across five acres, is expected to generate around 1,000 jobs and introduce the manufacture of smart adult incontinence pads in India for the first time. “Karnataka has considerable scope for further Polish investment, particularly in medical products, healthcare and advanced manufacturing,” he said, adding that the state was keen to attract investments that bring new technologies, strengthen local industries, create quality employment and boost exports.

Shivakumar also referred to the Letter of Intent signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Katowice and Kato.hub to promote cooperation in artificial intelligence, gaming and deep-tech innovation. The proposed Karnataka–Katowice Digital and Gaming Corridor is expected to facilitate collaboration between start-ups, technology companies and research institutions in the two regions.

He encouraged Polish technology companies to explore opportunities in Bengaluru in artificial intelligence, software, gaming, robotics, smart manufacturing and start-up innovation. He also called for stronger partnerships in research, education and technology transfer to create skilled employment.

Citing Infosys’s nearly two-decade presence in Poland, Shivakumar said the company’s operations demonstrated the scope for expanding technology cooperation between India and Poland. He assured that Karnataka would facilitate Polish investments in Bengaluru while supporting companies from the state in exploring business opportunities in Poland.

Renewable energy, waste-to-energy projects, sludge management, wastewater treatment and circular economy solutions were among the other areas identified for cooperation. Shivakumar said Polish expertise in these sectors could support Karnataka’s environmental priorities and sustainable industrial development.

He also invited Polish companies, including Asseco and Polpharma, to explore partnerships in information technology, software services, pharmaceuticals and research and development. Companies such as ORLEN and KGHM Polska Miedź were encouraged to consider investment and technology collaboration in energy, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing.

Emphasising that investment opportunities extended beyond Bengaluru, the Chief Minister urged Polish companies to explore industrial opportunities across Karnataka’s districts and leverage the state’s industrial ecosystem.

He said Poland’s Honorary Consulate in Bengaluru could play an important role in strengthening business and institutional ties and facilitating closer engagement between Polish enterprises and Karnataka industries.

The meeting builds on earlier engagements, including discussions in Warsaw last year between Karnataka IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Poland’s participation in the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Shivakumar expressed hope that the Polish Prime Minister’s visit would lead to concrete investment proposals that officials and business representatives from both sides could pursue following the delegation’s visit.