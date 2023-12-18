Live
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
Just In
Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed the Christian community's service in the the era of social inequality, and in the field of education and health as commendable.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed the Christian community's service in the the era of social inequality, and in the field of education and health as commendable.
In his remarks after inaugurating the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital, he said that the Christian community "has done excellent work in the field of education and health".
"This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. Majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.
The linear oscillator radiation therapy service is a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer. If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. When the cancer is detected at a later stage, this advanced treatment helps prevent the disease from progressing.
He also said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.
"Rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals. But Baptist Hospital, which provides health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life, believes in public service. Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates," he said.
Like a government hospital, Baptist Hospital is providing quality treatment to poor patients and the government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital, the CM added.