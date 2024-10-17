Siddaramaiah govt violated poll code: K'taka BJP complains to state CEC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with the state Chief Election Officer of Karnataka, alleging that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has violated the Model Code of Conduct by publishing an advertisement hailing the government.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly and senior BJP leader R.Ashoka said: "By-elections were announced for three Assembly constituencies in the state on Wednesday. The moment the announcement was made, the Model Code of Conduct also came into force. In this regard, the Central Election Commission has sent a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the government and the Chief Electoral Officers of the state."

"Publishing advertisements in the media using government funds, promoting the government's achievements, or using photos of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or Ministers in such advertisements are not allowed after MCC is in force. Is Siddaramaiah not aware of this?" Ashoka said.

"In the advertisement published in newspapers on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the Karnataka government has claimed its achievements, and photos of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been used," he pointed out.

"If the sole purpose was to extend greetings on Valmiki Jayanti, the advertisement could have been published mentioning that only. However, it is clear that the government has intentionally violated the Model Code of Conduct," Ashoka claimed.

"I appeal to the Election Commission to take appropriate legal action against the state government," he said.

Further talking about rain havoc in the state, Ashoka said, "Due to unseasonal rains across the state, crops like foodgrains, pulses, oilseeds, commercial crops, vegetables, and flowers have been destroyed in several districts. Since the Congress government came into power, more than 1,500 farmers have committed suicide in the past 15 months. Before even more farmers consider ending their lives, the government must announce appropriate compensation. I urge state Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to address this issue immediately."