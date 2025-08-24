Siddaramaiah rules himself out of 2028 CM race, predicts Congress victory

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced in the Legislative Assembly that he would not be contesting for the chief minister’s post in the 2028 elections, but expressed confidence that the Congress would retain power.“I will not be in the CM race again.

But Congress will not lose its votes to the opposition. You are anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, anti-minority.

Even if BJP and JD(S) come together, Congress will not fall below 141 seats,” Siddaramaiah told BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.Yatnal quipped in response, “You call me expelled, but Deve Gowda once expelled you too. Later, you became CM. I too will become CM with your votes.”

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok declared that BJP would win “175 seats” if the Congress government persisted with “anti-people policies.”

JD(S) leader Suresh Babu asked whether Siddaramaiah would seek JD(S) support in case of a hung assembly.

The chief minister dismissed the idea, saying, “From the day you allied with BJP, you became untouchable. You have no ideology.

Under my leadership JD(S) once won 59 seats; now you are down to 18. Next time you may get 2 or 3. Better merge with BJP and give that advice to Deve Gowda.” Reiterating his prediction, Siddaramaiah said.