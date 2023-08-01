Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers in New Delhi on August 3.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers in New Delhi on August 3.
This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after the Congress formed the government in the state under his leadership, following victory in the Assembly polls in May.
Siddaramaiah will meet Modi at 11 am on August 3 and hold talks, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.
On the same day, he will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, it said.
Also, the Chief Minister along with state Congress leaders and Ministers will be meeting the party leadership in New Delhi on August 2 to strategise on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala among others are likely to participate in the meeting in the national capital.