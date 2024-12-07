Siddu Nivas scheme to house tribal families in forest areas

Chamarajanagara: The tribal communities of Chamarajnagar, who have been living in the forests even before Independence, continue to reside in makeshift huts and dilapidated houses in remote forest areas. To provide them with proper housing, the district administration has submitted a proposal to the state government under a special scheme to build homes for the tribal families. These homes will be provided under the name “Siddu Nivas.”

In the border district of Chamarajnagar, there are over 32,000 tribal families living in and around the forests. Most of these families live in homes that are in poor condition, often in small mud houses or makeshift huts. Historically, the government has been providing houses to certain communities like the “Jenu Kuruba” tribe in the forest areas, with each house costing approximately ₹4.5 lakh.

However, in Chamarajnagar, many other tribal communities besides the Jenu Kurubas also reside in the forests. The district administration has now proposed to build houses for these communities as well, and has submitted a proposal to the state government for the construction of 2,995 houses.

The district administration conducted a survey to assess the housing needs of the tribal communities. During the survey, it was found that 243 families did not have proper housing or even land to build a home. For these families, the administration has decided to provide both land and housing under the new plan.

The estimated cost for building 2,995 houses is ₹150 crore, with an average cost of ₹5 lakh per house. The district administration, along with local elected representatives, has pushed for this proposal. They have also suggested that, if approved by the government, the scheme be named “Siddu Nivas” after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The district administration has submitted this special proposal to the state government to ensure proper housing for tribal families living in and around the forests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his concern for the welfare of the people, is expected to take a call on this proposal. If the government approves it, it will mark a significant step in addressing the long-standing housing issues faced by these communities. The local authorities and public representatives are hopeful that this proposal will receive the necessary approval.