SOS day celebrated with childrens from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: SOS Children’s Village Bengaluru observed SOS Day, a special occasion commemorating the birth anniversary of the late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, the Founder of SOS Children’s Villages. The event was graced by the presence of the distinguished Chief Guest, SOS Children’s Village Bengaluru Celebrates SOS Day with the Minister of Transport, Ramalinga Reddy, along with B Shivanna, MLA, Anekal Constituency and Sowmya Reddy, Ex-MLA, Jayanagar Constituency.

This SOS Day marks the 60 years of its inception in India and 75 years globally. During the event, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries joined the stage to honor the mothers for their unwavering dedication and hard work. Additionally, exceptional children who had achieved remarkable academic success were recognised and awarded by the Chief Guest.



Expressing his gratitude, Chief Guest, Minister of Transport, Ramalinga Reddy said, "Today, we gather here to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, the visionary Founder of SOS Children’s Village. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organisation for their exceptional work in empowering vulnerable children and communities. It is an honor to be among selfless caregivers and such wonderful children."

The CEO of SOS Children’s Villages India, Sumanta Kar said, “Our Family Like Care Programme is dedicated to providing holistic support to over 6500 children deprived of parental care, empowering them to thrive and succeed. We take great pride in witnessing the success stories of children who have embraced self-reliance and become valued contributors to their communities. Our comprehensive Basket of Care Solutions tackles the critical challenges faced by vulnerable families and communities, with a strong focus on preventing child abandonment. Through our transformative flagship intervention, the Family Strengthening Programme we are making a profound impact on the lives of over 40,000 children. Together, we are building a brighter future for every child in need."

Established in 1964, SOS Children’s Villages India is part of the global SOS Children’s Village movement founded in 1949. With a presence in 22 States/UTs across the country, SOS Children's Villages India provides a comprehensive value chain of quality care services that extends beyond childcare alone.

SOS Day, observed on June 23 each year, serves as a tribute to Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, whose visionary leadership led to the establishment of the first SOS Children’s Village in Imst, Austria in 1949, in the aftermath of World War II.