South Western Railway launches cleanliness drive

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) organized a cleanliness drive in KSR Bengluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express at KSR Bengaluru and Krishnarajapuram Railway Stations on Tuesday.



The SWR staff of Bengaluru division interacted with passengers to educate them regarding maintaining cleanliness in stations and trains. A cleanliness awareness march was conducted on the railway station premises.

The selected passengers in each coach of KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Sangamitra Express were issued with a certificate and nominated to assist on-board housekeeping staff in educating their co-passengers to keep the train clean.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, the cleanliness drive was headed by Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin) and officers and staff of the division,