Speaker pats ISRO It is a gift to the nation on Varamahalakshmi festival -Khada

Bengaluru: Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khadar today visited the ISTRAC centre in Peenya in Bengaluru city and congratulated and felicitated the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In his brief but very touching speech, Khadar said “It was a gift to the nation by the ISRO scientists on the occasion of the Varamahalaksmi Festival”. This festival is symbolised by opening the gates of wealth. “With this stellar performance, the ISRO has opened the gates of further research not just for India but also to the world as ISRO has made India the first country in the world to achieve this feat”. Khadar observed.

He praised the efforts of the Chairman of the ISRO Dr. Somanath and his top team of scientists as “extraordinary” as he garlanded them.