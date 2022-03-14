Special show of Kashmir Files for State legislators

Bengaluru: On Monday, at the end of the session in the State legislative assembly and council it was announced that the parliamentary secretariat in the state has made arrangements for the legislators and ministers of Karnataka to watch the 'Kashmir Files' film as a special gesture from the speaker of the assembly with a request for all to encourage good film making.

As soon as the announcement was made a loud booing went off in the assembly from the opposition benches, a few minutes later when it was announced in council there also Congress representatives booed at the offer.

Speaker of the Assembly Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said "it is a well-made film about the most important events we have seen in our lifetimes, we as legislators of this state and the country must view it without any prejudices and with an open mind, just to know and understand what happened in that State a few years back".

Though the floor leader of the Janata Dal (secular) -JDS H D Kumaraswamy and his flock maintained a dignified silence, the Congress legislators made a big noise about the request of the Speaker. In the din that followed somebody was heard saying - when did the speaker become an advertising man for the filmmakers". Another voice was heard saying that the speaker was trying to influence us with the views he holds about Kashmir. It is a film it is our wish to view it or not. S Siddarmaiah the opposition leader later chatting at the foyer of the Vidhana Soudha was heard saying "Whoever wishes to see it is their right to do so, and those who do not wish to see it, they have their right to do so. One cannot impose". He added.

However, on Tuesday at a multiplex at the Mantri Mall in Malleshwaram at 6.45 pm who will view and who will not, will be determined.