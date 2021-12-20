Spread the spirit of joy and cheer this Christmas 

Bengaluru: Ringing in the true spirit of Christmas, Itsy Bitsy, India's pioneering art and crafts retail chain has launched a new way to celebrate out the handmade range of decorations and embellishments in Bengaluru.





It is truly an inspiring way to celebrate the festival of cheer and gifting. The Founder of Itsy Bitsy, Rashmi Hospet said, "Our new range of handmade decorative items for Christmas have been designed and produced right here in India. Moving away from the legacy of importing mass-produced items from China, Itsy Bitsy has created a full range of over 400 handmade decorative items for Christmas right here in India, providing employment to over 200 women." "Instead of seeing the pandemic as a closure for all decorative items coming from China, we grabbed the opportunity and in June this year, ventured into creating handmade decorations," says Rashmi Hospet.







Itsy Bitsy employed over 200 women to create intricately designed embellishments like 3D stars, glitter bird houses, handmade poinsettias, conical table top trees, Santa sacks, handmade glitter baubles and Santa stockings. All products are made from eco-friendly material like recycled paper, hay and recycled cotton T-shirts.









"Our Christmas-themed place mats and co-ordinated coasters are novel and exclusive," says Rashmi. Conical table top trees made from papier mache and jute twine are a big hit this year. These are a real treat for Christmas decorating enthusiasts. With prices starting at Rs 129, these products come in three sizes (small, medium and large) to suit different tree sizes. All Christmas-themed products are available across 40 Itsy Bitsy stores in India and on its online platform.