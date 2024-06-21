Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leads Yoga Day celebrations at UN in Geneva

Bengaluru: Spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living based in Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, led the International Yoga Day (IYD) Celebrations at the United Nations Office in Geneva on Friday.



The Yoga Day celebrations are spread over two days, on June 20 and 21, said an official release on Friday.

During the keynote address at the UN, the spiritual guru shared, “It’s time for this ancient art of inner blossoming to be in the spotlight. Yoga has proved to be a boon for humankind. We have seen, that it helps heal illnesses, resolve problems, increase resilience, make the mind happy and sharpen the intellect. Yoga should be done along with pranayamas and meditation, without which Yoga Asanas remain just physical exercises.”

Thousands of participants in Malaysia, Taiwan, Australia, Sweden, Iceland and New Zealand joined the Art of Living in this global celebration of Yoga. The Indian Embassy in Copenhagen, Tallinn and other European countries also joined the celebrations.

The Art of Living also led the celebrations along with the Ministry of Ayush at many locations across India. From the Sino-Bhutan borders of India to airports in Gujarat; from Nehru Park in Delhi to beaches in Chennai -- throughout the length and breadth of India, millions of Yoga enthusiasts, led by Art of Living’s Sri Sri Yoga teachers, welcomed the dawn of 10th International Yoga Day celebrating this ancient gift of India to the world.