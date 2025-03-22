Sridevi Medical College Secures 13 Ranks in MBBS and Postgraduate Courses

Tumakuru: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has announced the rankings for MBBS and postgraduate (PG) courses. Sridevi Medical College and Research Hospital, Tumakuru, has bagged seven ranks in the MBBS category and six ranks in the PG category, setting a new record.

In the PG division, Dr M Sphoorthi secured the 1st rank in Emergency Medicine, Dr Gudepu Kanakadurga secured the 4th rank in General Surgery, Dr K Hariprasad secured the 9th rank in Respiratory Medicine, while Dr Mohammad Fazaluddin, Dr S Mamatha, and Dr S Mohan Kumar secured the 10th ranks in General Surgery, Emergency Medicine, and Respiratory Medicine, respectively. In the MBBS division, Sharanaditya Sangamesh secured the 6th rank in the third year, 7th rank in Forensic Medicine, and 9th rank in Community Medicine. M Deeksha secured the 1st rank in Microbiology, D A Chinmayi secured the 2nd rank in Forensic Medicine, and C R Shreyas secured the 8th rank in Forensic Medicine and 9th rank in Microbiology.

The college principal, Dr M L Harendra Kumar, attributed this success to periodic assessments conducted every six months, which allow for continuous evaluation and targeted coaching. He highlighted that the library remains open until midnight during exam periods, providing students with an environment conducive to learning. The rank holders expressed their desire to pursue higher studies, crediting the conducive academic atmosphere, dedicated faculty, administrative support, and campus infrastructure for their achievements.

Dr M R Hulinaikar, Founder and Chairman of Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions, along with Medical Director Dr Raman Hulinaikar, Director of Human Resources M S Patil, Vice Principal Dr Rekha Gurumurthy, and trustees Dr Lavanya and Ambika M Hulinaikar, congratulated the rank holders on their performance.