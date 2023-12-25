State BJP team all set for general elections

Bengaluru: A month and a half after the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as the BJP state president, there has been a change in the office bearers of the party. There is more preference given to the youth than the elders.

State president Vijayendra, who was camped in New Delhi, has succeeded in finalizing the list of office bearers. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, he has given attention to the party organization and has strengthened his team.

A total of 32 people have been allowed in the list. Besides, the presidents of various morchas have also changed. With new faces, JD(S) along with the new team, NDA candidates should win in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnataka. Vijayendra has also given a call to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi. In this backdrop, there has been a change in the office bearers and most of them like elders, seniors have been dropped, as youths and young keaders are given chance.

Opportunity for losers Out of the ten vice-presidents, most of the losers except Byrathi Basavaraj, who won as an MLA, have been given a chance. Former minister Murugesh Nirani, who was identified in Yeddyurappa’s inner circle, has also been made the vice president.

Among the four general secretaries, except former minister Sunil Kumar, all the other losers got seats. Some who did not contest the election also got a chance and the children of senior politicians also got the status.

State Vice President: Murugesh Nirani – Bagalkote, Byrathi Basavaraj-Bangalore, Rajugowda Naik-Yadgiri, N Mahesh, Chamarajanagar, Anil Benake – Belgaum, Haratalu Halappa- Shimoga, Rupali Santosh Naik-Uttar Kannada, Dr Basavaraja Kelagara – Haveri, Malavika Avinash-Bangalore, M Rajendra – Mysore.

State General Secretaries: V Sunil Kumar - Udupi, P Rajeev - Belgaum, NS Nandish Reddy - Bangalore, J Preetam Gowda - Hassan.

Secretaries of State: Shailendra Beldale - Bidar, DS Arun - Shimoga, Basavaraja Mattimode - Kalaburgi, C Muniraju - Chikkaballapur, Vinay Bidar - Tumkur, Captain Brijesh Chauta - Dakshina Kannada, Sharanu Tuchikeri - Koppala, Ku Lalita Anapur - Yadagiri, Dr Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda - Mandya , Ambika Hulinaykar – Tumkur.