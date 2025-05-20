State govt’s irresponsibility leading to disasters: LoP fumes

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, has demanded that the government immediately release Rs 1,000 crore for relief operations following the rain-induced disaster in Bengaluru.

On Sunday night, rainfall ranging from 103 to 130 mm caused havoc across the city, and Ashoka has urged the government to swiftly undertake relief operations and assist affected residents.

In a statement, he said that a single pre-monsoon rain has exposed the true colours of the Congress government’s “Brand Bengaluru.” In such a situation, instead of rushing to aid victims, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers are busy attending the Sadhana Samavesha, he said, expressing outrage.

Since midnight on Sunday, he has been flooded with phone calls from various parts of the city. Many layouts are inundated, hundreds of vehicles have been swept away in floods, water has entered an orphanage, people stayed awake all night, there is no food arrangement for them, and yet BBMP has not come forward to help, he said angrily.

Last year, layouts like Sai Layout and Nandagokula Layout were flooded, and Minister DK Shivakumar, along with civic officials, visited them, promising permanent solutions. However, those promises remained mere words, and this time, those layouts are submerged again. Yet, no one has come forward to address the residents’ grievances, Ashok criticized.

Floods in all three valleys

Floods have occurred in Hebbal, Koramangala, and Vrishabhavathi valleys. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rain for the next three to four days. A task force for emergency relief must be formed immediately, and a helpline should be launched.

At least Rs 1 lakh compensation should be provided to each household affected by flooding. Arrangements for food and snacks must be made, and relief sufficient for two months should be distributed, he demanded.

Global humiliation

The government’s failure to learn from last year’s mistakes has led to this disaster. Cleaning of drains, stormwater channels, and rajakaluves should have been done in advance. White-topping and repair work are ongoing in many parts of the city, and had the debris been cleared, this situation could have been avoided.

BBMP’s failure to take precautions is the cause of these disasters, as admitted by Home Minister Parameshwara himself. What better certificate is needed for Minister DK Shivakumar’s failure, Ashok remarked sarcastically.

Not relief, but sewage water at doorsteps

Last year, Shivakumar held public outreach meetings under the guise of delivering relief to Assembly constituencies, making grand promises to the public. He must now answer what happened to those promises.

Instead of providing relief, he has brought floodwater and heaps of garbage to people’s doorsteps, Ashok mocked.Acting as if his reputation remains untarnished, Shivakumar has blamed the previous government for the disaster. If so, what has he been doing for the past two years? Is this their “Brand Bengaluru”? It’s “Greater” in name only, with people facing daily hardships. A single rain has washed away their “Brand Bengaluru,” and the city’s reputation has been humiliated globally, Ashok lashed out.