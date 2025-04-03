State-Level Workshop on Minor Irrigation Census Inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, inaugurated a state-level training workshop on the 7th Minor Irrigation and 2nd Water Reservoir Census in Bengaluru, emphasizing the importance of accurate data collection for policy planning and implementation.

The workshop, organized by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Karnataka Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development, is part of the nationwide census conducted every five years since 1986. The latest edition aims to document water bodies, including tube wells and lakes, using advanced technology.

Boseraju highlighted the census as a key resource for mapping Karnataka’s water bodies and aiding departments such as Agriculture, Major Irrigation, and Rural Development in decision-making. He instructed officials to ensure comprehensive and precise data collection.

Senior officials, including Raghavan, Secretary of the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development, and Chandrashekar Gudi, Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, attended the event. The training aims to equip officials with methodologies for data collection and reporting.



































