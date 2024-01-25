Statewide Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that protecting the Constitution is like protecting the people and he called upon to protect the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference about the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha held at his Home Office, Mysuru, he said that the Constitution needs to be strengthened for the social, political and economic development of the country.

On the occasion of the 75th year of Republic day, the state government will launch a jatha in Gram Panchayats, Hobli Centers and District Centers across the state to create awareness about the Constitution.

The Samvidhana Jagruthi jatha tableau vehicles travelling in 6000 villages of the state will convene in Bangalore and on February 24 and 25, a national level seminar and convention will be held at Bangalore Palace.

Discussions will be held on the issues of ensuring secularism, secularism and freedom of expression, fundamental rights, duties and directive principles of the state.

In the conference, about 10 volumes of books on the meaningful discussions held in the constitution drafting session will be printed and the books will also be released.

He said that the book also includes the excellent speech given by Ambedkar on the eve of the adoption of the Constitution, and the words of the statesmen of the Constituent Assembly including Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad, Rajaji etc. will be included the book.

He said that in the 75 years since the constitution came into effect, the extent to which the aspirations and the purpose of the constitution has been fulfilled will also be discussed.

The vested interests are trying to weaken the constitution and are expressing opinions against the constitution. The Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha will give a fitting reply to such people, he said.