Steps to encourage public towards e-waste management is need of the hour

Bengaluru: The State government should conduct extensive programmes to create awareness among the people that 80% of the generated e-waste can be effectively reused, said justice Subhash Adi, President, Committee of national tribunal for Karnataka solid management.



After inaugurating the three-day Expo Re Commerce 2022, a biggest expo of e-waste and reuse of the e-waste, organized by Urdhva management in Bengaluru. Justice Subhash Adi said, In the coming years, e-waste management will become the biggest problem in the world, which has to be tackled systematically. 80% of e-wastes generated is possible. Much work to be done in terms of this modern adequate maintenance, reuse and processing. The solid waste management act was enacted in 2016 which allows the waste management also. "But, the public awareness about e-waste generation is very less which is the major draw back for the effective implementation of the act," he said.

"Institutions and departments need to fix this need and take effective action in this regard. And the real entrepreneurs involved in waste management should be encouraged. In addition, they should be provided with technology that is environmentally friendly," he added.

The Chairperson of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Shantha Thimmaiah said, As October 14 is celebrated as the e-waste day across the world. On this backdrop, we have been conducting awareness programs for a month in the state. The country has generate 2.3 million tonnes of e-waste in 2019-20. In our state, 0.1 million waste is generated and its management is very challenging. Much of the generated e-waste is being refined through the unorganized sector. This causes a lot of damage to the environment. To prevent this we are facing lack of right infrastructure and the funding. I do assure that these industries will be given all the cooperation required by the Environmental Pollution Control Board" he said. He also promised to take action on granting permission.

KPCC president Eshwara Khandre said, the pollution has become a curse to the mankind. Solids, feces, e-waste, battery waste, automobile waste, etc. are causing several many health hazards, due to which many are falling sick. To prevent this, e-waste needs to be scientifically managed and processed. Careers in this field are plenty. As industries become more and more established, the environment becomes cleaner. He also called for the adoption of Zero Waste Production System.

Also Venkat Reddy Patil, management founder and managing director, Urdhva Management, technicians, indrustrialists and scientists of all parts of the world are participating in three day conference.