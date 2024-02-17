Live
Student jumps to death from building in Karnataka
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a student committed suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday.
The deceased student has been identified as Satyam Suman (19) from Bihar.
Police said that the student was studying in the second year in the MCHP division at Mahe University.
“Satyam had entered the examination hall and appeared visibly tense after receiving the question paper. He left the exam hall and jumped off the building, resulting in his death,” the police said.
Police said that a case has been registered with the Manipal police station.
Police said that the exact reason for the student's action is yet to be ascertained.
“It is unclear whether the victim was struggling with exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police said.