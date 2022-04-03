Students adopt endangered animals at BNP

With an aim to create awareness among students to feel the need to support the welfare of animals in the wildlife habitat, Ekya School, BTM Layout, encouraged students to start the PAL (Passionate Animal Lovers) initiative as a part of their Service Learning Program through which they have passively adopted a few species in the Bannerghatta Biological Park.



Passive adoption gives each one a chance to be the guardian of a few specific species chosen by the school from the list provided by the conservationists at Bannerghatta National Park. "Our adoption covers feed, maintenance and veterinary health care expenses," according to Ekya officials.

With the motto, 'Be Kind to Every Kind', the students have adopted two endangered wildlife species - The Indian Grey Wolf and African Grey Parrot, for one year. This initiative by the school is a part of the 'Service Learning Program' (SLP) introduced by Ekya Schools where students can be involved in activities beyond their academics.

The Service Learning Program was introduced at Ekya Schools as it helps students identify themselves as part of the community and pick up on civic engagement skills. It encourages students to understand more deeply about their local communities, gain practical skills, develop their career and personal interests.

The Founder and Managing Director, Ekya Schools, and Provost, CMR University, Dr Tristha Ramamurthy said, "We have introduced SLP to bring students and teacher communities together, build their bond stronger and work for a noble cause. We are thrilled to see students coming forward and donating money for the adoption. Adopting is a lifestyle. It creates a sense of participation and attachment to the wild animals thereby creating bonding and a sense of involvement. Besides, this also provides a source of revenue for better zoo management and for better up-keep of animals. Also, it helps children understand the habitat and the lifestyle of the animals at a closer level."

Under this initiative, a total of Rs 33,000 was raised through various crowdfunding and contributions by the students. The same was handed over to Dr Sunil Panwar, Conservator of Forests and Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bangalore.