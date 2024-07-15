Summit highlights contemporary challenges in education

Bengaluru: The International School Leaders’ Summit (ISLS) by Alliance University held between July 12–14, is an annual event that convenes educational leaders, professionals, and experts globally to tackle contemporary challenges in education through innovative solutions.

Central to the theme “Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” the event will encompass a series of sessions and panel discussions covering a range of topics, from NEP and NCF implementation to emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship.

Eminent speakers from various fields will participate, sharing their expertise and insights at the Alliance University central campus.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader addressed the importance of guiding the younger generation amidst today’s fast-paced consumerist era. He advocated for experiential learning through visits to state institutions such as ISRO and NIMHANS.

Additionally, he stressed the significance of emotional intelligence in current societal conditions.

An educationist and edupreneur, Aisshwarya DKS Hegde focused on how AI can act as a catalyst to prompt students to pose fundamental questions, understanding larger phenomena.

She emphasized the ethical use of AI to uphold value systems and defined education as the acquisition of knowledge to become the best version of oneself. Special Invitee, Dr. Priyadarshi Nayak, Founder and Chairman of CED Foundation, mentioned the International Year of Quantum Science and the International Year of Technology, recognized by the UN, stressing the need for focused attention on these areas alongside AI. He elaborated on a unique pedagogy named ALFA (Accessing Learning for All) and highlighted the importance of teachers’ skill development. The Pro-Chancellor, Abhay G Chebbi covered the significance of cultivating higher-order thinking skills and critical thinking.

He advocated for a backward integration approach and highlighted how technologies like AI can facilitate this educational process. He urged everyone to contribute towards India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, aiming to account for 10% of the world’s GDP and thereby enhance the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). The Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs), Dr. Priestly Shan Boaz, emphasized the need to acknowledge the gap between school and university levels.

He explained how skill education in areas such as tailoring, painting, and baking, following models from countries like the US, fosters creativity.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor (Incubation and Innovation) and Dean of Alliance School of Business, Dr. Ray Titus explored two key concepts—mastery and mindset—highlighting their synergy. He addressed the gaps in a student’s academic journey and how taking ownership of one’s learning can help address weaknesses, leading to a more comprehensive educational experience. The Registrar-General, Surekha Shetty, expressed gratitude to CED Foundation for their support through partnership and discussed revolutionizing education by identifying gaps in the system