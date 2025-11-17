Suresh says Cabinet reshuffle and power sharing will be decided by high command

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Rural MP and BEML Chairman DK Suresh on Sunday made it clear that decisions regarding the Cabinet reshuffle and power-sharing arrangements in Karnataka will be taken solely by the Congress high command and urged everyone to “wait and watch”, instead of speculating.

Speaking to the media outside his Sadashivanagar residence, Suresh dismissed ongoing rumours and reports suggesting that the high command had already approved a cabinet rejig. “I have only seen these reports in the media. This is entirely between the Chief Minister and the high command. Let us wait and see,” he said.

Regarding speculation that a reshuffle would not result in any leadership change, Suresh said he had “no information” on such discussions. “Whatever it is, only the party high command will decide. No one else,” he emphasised.

Questions were raised about both Suresh and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar travelling to Delhi at the same time. Clarifying the matter, he said, “The media has already reported that I am going to Delhi. This is nothing new. Shivakumar has gone for his work, and I am going for mine.”

Asked whether he would meet party leaders during the trip, he replied, “If there is an opportunity, I will meet them.” On talk that the “waiting period is over,” Suresh maintained he had no knowledge of any such development. “You are telling me this. Let’s just wait and see what happens.”

Responding to a question on whether he still wished to see his brother DK Shivakumar become Chief Minister, Suresh said the decision rested entirely with the high command. “I have said this many times. For the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs—even for Shivakumar—the high command’s decision is final. We must wait for what they decide.”

As debates intensify within state Congress circles, Suresh dismissed suggestions that only Shivakumar was staking a claim. “There are many people with claims, not just one. We do not know who is claiming what,” he said.

Reacting to Minister Dr. G Parameshwara’s statement that a Cabinet reshuffle would not result in any change of Chief Minister, Suresh said Parameshwara, as a senior minister, had given his opinion. “Cabinet formation and reshuffle are within the CM’s authority, with high command approval. If the high command discusses matters with Shivakumar, he will give suggestions aimed at strengthening the organisation,” he said.

On reports that the high command is considering a change in the KPCC presidency, Suresh asserted that Shivakumar was not eager to continue but would remain if the party desired. “Shivakumar has no personal ambition to stay on. He will serve as long as the party wants him to,” he said.

Commenting on the Bihar Assembly election outcome, Suresh said wins and losses were natural in a democracy. He observed that the NDA government had implemented schemes similar to Karnataka’s guarantee programmes just before the polls, drawing significant support from women voters. “They credited Rs 10,000 directly to women’s accounts, and 47 lakh names were reportedly removed from the voter list ahead of elections. These factors played a major role,” he said.

“The people have given their verdict, and we accept it. For our party, defeat and victory are not new. We will continue strengthening the organisation as a responsible opposition,” he added.