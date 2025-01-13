Live
Tannirbavi Beach Brawl: Two Cases Filed, Police Deny Communal Angle
Mangaluru: A late-night brawl at Tannirbavi Beach on January 12 led to multiple injuries and arrests, with police registering two cases and refuting rumours of a communal clash.
According to the Panambur Police, the incident occurred around 11:45 PM when a dispute over a cigarette lighter escalated into violence between two groups who were consuming alcohol and smoking in the area. During the argument, one individual, Karthik, was allegedly struck on the head with a beer bottle, triggering a larger altercation in which 4-5 individuals allegedly attacked others with wooden sticks.
Following complaints from both sides, the police have registered two cases under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (B.N.S.). One case, based on a complaint by Preetham, names six individuals, of whom four have been arrested. The second case, filed by Prajwal, names Preetham, Sanveet, and others.
Meanwhile, the police have dismissed a viral WhatsApp message claiming that a group of Muslim youth had attacked a Scheduled Caste individual in Kodi Bengre. “Our investigation confirms that this is not a communal incident. Both groups involved belong to the same community,” an official statement said.
The police are examining the WhatsApp messages that have been aired to give different communal angles with a definite objective of escalating it into a communal clash. The police have urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation as the investigation continues.