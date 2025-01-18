Tata Group partners with IISc to establish medical school

Bengaluru: The Tata Group announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Sci-ence (IISc) to establish the Tata IISc Medical School in the IISc Bengaluru campus. In an MoU signed on January 14, the Tata Group has agreed to contribute Rs 500 crore to support the establishment of the medical school. Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said: “Healthcare is one of India’s biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology will be able to transform everything from diagnosis to care and community health.”

He also expressed hope that with time the institute’s emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine. “After a century of contributions to science and engineering, we now have a unique opportunity to create new frontiers in medicine,” said Prof G Ranga-rajan, Director, IISc.

According to him, The Tatas and IISc have a century-old legacy of commit-ment to excellence. “The Institute owes its existence to the munificence and far-sighted vision of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who was unparalleled in his philanthropy towards education in India. We are firmly committed to carry-ing forward this legacy and breaking new ground in creating affordable healthcare solutions for India and the rest of the world,” he added.

According to a press note issued by The Tata Group, the medical school will focus on a variety of specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurol-ogy, nephrology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, in-tegrative medicine, and public health.

The Tata IISc Medical School will offer integrated MD-PhD and other dual degree programmes to create a new cadre of physician-scientists and med-ical technologists. These students will be trained simultaneously in the medical school as well as science and engineering labs at IISc, combining cutting-edge clinical practice with scientific research, noted the

press release.