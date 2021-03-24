TCS to help Skanska become more digitally advanced construction company

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been selected by Skanska, one of the world's leading project development and construction groups, as a strategic partner to help achieve its ambition of becoming the most digitally advanced company in the construction industry.

As a part of this multi-year partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) framework to streamline Skanska's journey to the cloud and help it transition to a more proactive IT model with automated processes, such as a chatbot for support services.

TCS will also be responsible for the application management of the company's Oracle Cloud applications across finance, projects, procurement, supply chain, human capital management and analytics planning functions. By moving IT operations to the cloud and driving automation, Skanska's IT employees will be freed up from routine support activities and can focus on more sophisticated, value-adding tasks.

"To achieve Skanska's strategic goal, it is imperative we work with partners who take the time to understand our business and our corporate values of being honest, open and collaborative," said Per Boström, Chief Information Officer, Skanska. "In TCS we have found a partner that understands our business and corporate values.

Thanks to TCS' deep domain knowledge of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry, digital thought leadership alongside its best-in-class capabilities on Oracle Cloud platform, they will be an essential partner in supporting us while we continue our journey to the cloud and overall digital transformation."

"Progressive companies in the construction industry are prioritizing investments in capabilities that enhance their adaptability and resilience and help them deliver superior customer experiences," said Avinash Limaye, Regional Head of TCS Scandinavia.

"This partnership with Skanska marks a new area of growth for TCS in the Nordics. Using our global expertise in the EPC industry and expertise in digital technologies, we will ensure Skanska achieves its long-term strategic objectives."

For over 30 years, TCS has played an instrumental role in developing the digital capabilities of some of Sweden's largest organizations. From banking and manufacturing, to engineering, procurement and construction, TCS has brought its customers the latest innovations to ensure they achieve their long-term ambitions.

For the last eight years, TCS has been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in the largest independent survey of CxOs of the top IT spending organizations in Europe.

TCS' MFDM leverages automation, robotics and artificial intelligence to help enterprises achieve their business outcomes faster, with reduced risk by giving technology the first right of refusal in the performance of tasks.

Automating basic, repetitive tasks, enables humans to evolve from being the performers of work to becoming the harbingers of transformation and enables enterprises to capitalize on highly reliable services that open up a world of business and digital opportunities.