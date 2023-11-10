Tense Altercation Unfolds Outside Puthila Parivar Office

Puttur/Mangaluru: Tension reverberated across Puttur once again as a confrontation unfolded outside the Puthila Parivar office in Mukrampadi. The episode transpired in the presence of Arun Kumar Puthila, a prominent figure in Hindu organisations.

As the events unfolded, a group of five individuals, brandishing swords and vocalising their grievances, approached the Puthila Parivar office. The target of their aggression was Manish Kulal, a supporter of Arun Puthila, who was not present at the scene at that moment. Instead, Dinesh Panjiga, a right-wing leader, along with four accomplices, focused their aggression on others present in Puthila's office.

Upon receiving information about the brewing turmoil, Manish Kulal promptly alerted the police, who swiftly arrived at the location and apprehended the individuals involved. The altercation was purportedly fuelled by a heated discussion in a WhatsApp group, leading to a distressing situation that stirred apprehension and discontent among the local populace in the early hours of Friday.

Arun Kumar Puthila, in a media interaction following the incident, said that the people of Puttur do not want such rowdy elements in the town and they only want peace. “The accused have been apprehended and the police have collected CCTV footage from the Puthila Parivar office. The police have also assured that an investigation into the matter will be conducted. My appeal is that the culprits have to be dealt with under provisions of the law,” Puthila said.