‘The Glow Walk’ night walkathon organised

Bengaluru: HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, a prominent cancer care provider, marked International Women’s Day with a one-of-a-kind walkathon titled ‘The Glow Walk’ Night Walkathon. The objective of the event was to promote awareness with an empowering message that women can confront the darkness and cancer without fear, with the help of HCG Cancer Care’s comprehensive and holistic treatment approach.

The walkathon, garnered impressive turnout of over 300 participants including cancer survivors, college students, working moms, senior citizens and women from various walks of life. ‘The Glow Walk’ night walkathon commenced from St. Joseph’s Ground at 8:30 p.m., passing Vittal Malaya Road and UB City Gate, and back to the starting point, covering a distance of 4 km. Participants donned vibrant glow accessories, adding a touch of luminance to the event as they walked through the streets of Bangalore covering notable landmarks like Chinnaswamy Stadium and Vidhana Soudha. Prior to the walk, participants engaged in pre-walk activities, including glow face painting, hair braiding, and a Tae Bo session. Following the walk, participants unwound and took part in a lucky draw where three winners were selected. These lucky winners are entitled to a free full-body screening at HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore.

This unique initiative offered the people of Bangalore an opportunity to light up the streets of Bangalore. Addressing the event, Manisha Kumar, Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., remarked, “The Glow Walk night walkathon is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women, while advocating for fearless approach towards life. It’s an opportunity to empower women to prioritize their health and safety. We’re delighted to see such a large turnout for the walkathon.” The Glow Walkathon was a testament to HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore’s commitment to promoting women’s health and wellness, as well as its dedication to serving the community through impactful initiatives.