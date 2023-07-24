The responsibility of the media professionals is to give voice to the voiceless: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Mahathma Gandhi, Ambedkar have set an example as journalists. Giving voice to the voiceless is the objective, aspiration and responsibility of the media profession.



He was speaking after inaugurating the seminar on ‘Social Responsibility’ organized by the Press Club of Bangalore and Karnataka Union of Working Journalists here, on Monday. ‘I feel that there is a need for journalists to introspect whether they are working as per the ethics of journalism,’ he said.

About 25% of people in society still have not got education. Economic inequality is even greater. I am therefore constantly making efforts to bring the underprivileged into the mainstream and to provide justice to everyone in the society. Social inequality has been traditionally practiced since ages. Thus the majority of the society has become a victim of economic and social inequality and discrimination. Therefore Baba Saheb Ambedkar, in his historic speech on the day before the implementation of the Constitution, said, "If the country does not get economic and social freedom, but only administrative and political freedom, the people who are victims of inequality may destroy this building of freedom one day."





The attitude of those with their stomachs full, that it doesn't matter even if the working classes go to bed hungry, but won’t allow the implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme is nothing but anti-social. The country's economy will grow only if there is money in people's pockets. This is why our government has given programs that put money in the pockets of working people. BJP's attitude against this is anti-social. Therefore, those in the journalism profession should ensure that pro-poor and pro-people projects reach the people, he said.



Senior journalist Dr. R. Poornima gave a lecture on the social responsibility of journalists. Senior journalist P. Ramaiah presided over the programme. Chief Minister's Media Adviser KV Prabhakar, senior journalist and head of E-Dina News Agency D Umapati, Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ravi Heggade, Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations Dr. Hemant M Nimbalkar were present.

More than 5 senior journalists and photographers were felicitated by the Chief Minister on the occasion. Shivananda Tagaduru, President of KUWJ, gave the introductory speech, R Sridhar, President of the Press Club, General Secretary Mallappa and office bearers conducted the program.

Today there is no such situation where truth and justice can be found in the media. Even if false news is written about me, I have never questioned them. He said that common people are capable enough to learn the truth from other sources.