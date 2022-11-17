Third meeting on auto fare fails between aggregators and transport dept

Bengaluru: The 3rd consecutive meeting held with the transport department officials, aggregator companies and auto unions regarding app-based auto fares has not been able to come to any conclusion. Due to this, the tug-of-war continues.

One side, we have already appealed to the court to allow the aggregator companies to revise the price based on demand. Accordingly, they demanded to implement. On the other side, the auto union leaders demanded that the meter rate should be increased by at least Rs 30 to Rs 40 per 2 km. Many others are meeting only about app company pricing. They raised an objection that the meter rate hike should be discussed with the district administration and the district collector should be present. Amid these arguments, the meeting broke up.

As the discussion on price fixing started in the meeting, the aggregator companies said, "We have already expressed our opinion to the High Court and the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department. Accordingly, they again requested permission for demand-based price revision. Later, the officials of the transport department appealed for a reduction in fares, but they did not budge. It is said that the officials then concluded the meeting and submitted their opinion to the High Court.

In the meantime, the Transport Department has called a public meeting on Tuesday, after which it collected the opinions of the companies and the public and submit a proposal to the High Court. The final price list will be implemented only after the High Court notice. Transport Department Commissioner Siddaramappa informed after the meeting that we have held a meeting to fix fares on the instructions of the High Court. Auto organizations including Ola and Uber participated in the meeting. A meeting with the public is held and opinions will be sought. No decision has been made public. He clarified that he will inform the High Court.

In addition to meter fare, Uber company has demanded 10 per cent platform fee, 5 per cent GST, 25 per cent additional fare for 40 per cent higher fare, Ola company for 20 per cent additional fare than meter fare, Rapido has demanded Rs 50 per km. Sources said the companies were adamant about finalizing the same rates.

After demand from the auto unions, the meter rate was hiked last December (2021) after many years. At present, following the demand of the app companies, the common autorickshaw drivers also resisted. It is said that there was no consensus in the meeting due to this.