Farmers threaten Sambalpur bandh on Dec 19

Sambalpur: Alleging severe irregularities in the paddy procurement process, a farmers’ outfit on Monday threatened a shutdown in Sambalpur district on December 19. Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) accused the administration of indifference towards “mounting losses of farmers” during the kharif procurement process.

It alleged that lapses in token generation have left vehicles loaded with paddy stranded for days near ‘mandis,’ leading to quality deterioration and rising transport expenses. Around 65,143 farmers have registered for the procurement in Sambalpur this season.

The POKSSS said about 40,000 farmers were issued only one token each, which is grossly inadequate to dispose of their harvested paddy, while the rest are yet to receive even one token. “One token is issued for the procurement of 75 quintals of paddy. Farmers across western Odisha have been denied second procurement tokens. Never before has kharif procurement happened at such a sluggish pace,” POKSSS convenor Ashok Pradhan claimed. The crisis can be resolved only if the government intervenes and directs the administration to expedite the process, he said.

On December 12, members of POKSSS and Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan protested across the district, disrupting vehicular movement on the highways. “We will be continuing our symbolic protest till December 19, and wait for the government to take steps. If they fail, we will launch another massive protest without a second thought,” Pradhan said.

Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said a meeting was held on Sunday on the issues faced by the farmers. “We will issue tokens to all registered farmers to procure paddy. We procure paddy at 17 quintals per acre in non-irrigated land and 19 quintals per acre in irrigated areas,” he said. The farmers can sell their surplus paddy after token allocation in the open market or keep it at home for their own consumption, he added.