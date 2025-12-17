Centre’s thumbs up to 100 bed ESIC hospital in Shamshabad mandal

Hyderabad: The Central Government has approved the construction of a 100-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Shamshabad, marking a significant step towards strengthening healthcare facilities for industrial workers and their families in the fast-developing Ranga Reddy district.

The hospital will be established at Rayikunta village, Pedda Golconda habitation, Shamshabad mandal. In the 197th ESIC meeting held on December 11, 2025, chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the government sanctioned land acquisition worth Rs 16.125 crore for the project. The facility will be constructed entirely under the supervision of the Central Government.

Currently, Ranga Reddy district has over 1.32 lakh workers covered under ESI insurance. With rapid industrialisation and commercial expansion in the Shamshabad airport area, the number of insured workers is expected to rise substantially in the coming years. The new hospital will ensure that medical services are available in close proximity, reducing the need for workers and their families to travel long distances for treatment.

The ESIC already operates a Super Specialty Hospital in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, which provides corporate-level medical services to insured workers. In addition, ESI hospitals sanctioned in Nacharam, Ramachandrapuram, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Warangal are catering to healthcare needs across Telangana.

The Shamshabad hospital will add to this network, addressing the growing demand for medical infrastructure in one of the state’s most rapidly industrialising regions.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya for their commitment to worker welfare. He noted that the hospital would serve as a vital healthcare hub for thousands of families, ensuring timely and quality medical services.

The approval reflects the government’s broader vision of expanding healthcare access for insured workers under the ESIC framework, particularly in regions witnessing industrial growth. By situating the hospital in Shamshabad, the Centre aims to provide comprehensive medical support to workers employed in industries around the airport zone and adjoining areas, he added.