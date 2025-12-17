TG Agri Dept goes smart, to launch urea distribution app

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Director, Dr B Gopi, announced a major technological initiative aimed at streamlining urea distribution across Telangana. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he stressed that science and technology must support agriculture and revealed that a special mobile application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will soon be launched to ensure a transparent and efficient supply of urea to farmers.

Dr Gopi explained that the app will be managed under the supervision of the Agriculture Department and will integrate land records to prevent the diversion of urea. Farmers will be able to book urea from the comfort of their homes using just a mobile number and Pattadar Passbook. The system will also allow them to check stock availability at the district, mandal, and village levels, similar to booking movie tickets online. Currently, Telangana has 10,000 urea distribution centres, of which 30 per cent are government-run and 70 per cent private. Plans are underway to increase the number of centres and decentralise distribution to avoid crowding at single locations. Dealers will be required to update truckload receipts on the app, ensuring real-time transparency of stock availability.

The supply will be crop-based, covering paddy, cotton, maize, chilli, and other crops. Farmers selecting crops requiring more urea than they actually cultivate may face issues during crop sales, making accurate declarations essential. Small and marginal farmers will receive their urea in a single instalment, while large farmers will be provided supplies in two or three instalments within a month to avoid logistical difficulties.

Tenant farmers will also benefit from the system. By entering Aadhaar, name, and Pattadar Passbook details, they can book urea, with landowners receiving an OTP to validate the transaction. The booking ID generated will remain valid for 24 hours, after which farmers must rebook if they fail to collect supplies.

Dr Gopi noted that while only urea will be available through the app initially, other fertilisers like DAP and complex varieties will continue to be purchased through regular channels. He emphasised that agricultural officers and dealers have been instructed to assist farmers with bookings, and women’s groups will also be involved to spread awareness.

Highlighting last season’s shortages, he said that delays in supply from Ramagundam Fertiliser Industry and the central government had created difficulties, with farmers rushing to purchase available stocks in advance. For the October–March season, 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea are required, while 4.5 lakh metric tonnes are currently available. The new app-based system, he assured, will eliminate shortages and ensure timely supply without inconvenience to farmers.